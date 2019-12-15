Child dies after Christmas parade accident in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A seven-year-old boy critically injured in an accident at the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade Saturday afternoon has died from his injuries, investigators said.

Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department were alerted around 12:20 p.m. to an injured child in the back parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School.

Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to investigate.

A crash report released by Highway Patrol indicates the driver was traveling at a “low rate of speed” through the parking lot and was preparing to unload passengers from a trailer after the parade. A child riding on the trailer fell off and was struck by the tires, the report states.

The child was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with critical injuries, investigators explained.

A witness close to the family said the seven-year-old boy’s father was driving. When the father backed up, he said it appeared the child was sucked underneath and run over.

The investigation is ongoing.