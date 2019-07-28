Cat recovering after being shot by arrow in Virginia

Breaking News
ROANOKE, Va. (AP/WJHL) – An animal rescue agency in Virginia says a cat is recovering in its care after it was shot with an arrow.

News outlets report Roanoke County police received a call on Thursday and found the wounded cat.

Angels of Assisi executive director Lisa O’Neill said on Friday that animal control officers took the cat to an emergency animal clinic to have the arrow removed. The cat was transferred to Angels of Assisi for further treatment.

O’Neill said that the cat, which they named “Little John,” is on antibiotics and pain medicine. O’Neill said the cat is eating and has been able to stand up and walk.

O’Neill said her agency is accepting donations to help with Little John’s medical care with the hope the cat will be adopted.

Police are investigating.

Little John

Little John, the cat that was shot with an arrow and was brought into our clinic yesterday, is doing well this morning. He is such a sweet cat and continues to take in all the love and care that we are giving him. A big thank you to everyone that has been donating towards his care and sending him best wishes as he heals. We are so appreciative of everyone's support! #WeareFamily

Posted by Angels of Assisi on Friday, July 26, 2019

