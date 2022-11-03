KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From business owners to consumers, everyone has their preferred way of payment, but what does the future of cash look like in Knoxville?

Wednesday, WATE spent time at the Market Square Farmers’ Market to learn what consumers and business owners are experiencing.

“We take credit cards; we do Venmo, so we take everything that I think is pretty much out there,” said Tammy Zavels of Zavels Family Farm.

Take a stroll through Market Square, and you’ll understand. Amid the veggies, honey and soap, there lies digital readers ready to take your card.

“I’m assuming most people use the square reader just because, to us, it’s the easiest to use,” explained Christine Gass, with Bay’s Mountain Soap. “I’m sure there are other devices out there — that’s just what we prefer to use.”

Several businesses said it’s all about convenience for both them and their customers.

“It is easy to go onto Square and say, ‘Oh, look, we made this much’,” said David Gwin, VG’s Bakery.

“So many people — and that’s young and old people both — don’t carry cash anymore,” Zavels told WATE.

They’re right for the most part. Some people say cards all the way while others prefer the simplicity of cash.

“I use a card everywhere I go,” said Tristan Peacock.

“I really don’t care for the cashless society,” said Ashley Wood. “It’s one of those things where if I don’t have it, I’m not going to buy it. You don’t have to worry about overdraft fees or any of the extra. You just keep it simple.”

Whether you’re pro-cash or pro-digital, either way, one expert says change is on the way.

“It’s hard for me to imagine a completely cashless society simply because so many things we do on a regular basis do require cash or at least accept cash, but it’s only going toward a cashless society for sure,” said Don Bruce, Haslam College of Business.

When it comes to the business perspective, several business owners say they prefer cash as it gives them the money right in their hands. It’s important to note: We found just as many people who said they prefer cards as those who support cash.