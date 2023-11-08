BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lenoir man was arrested early Tuesday morning after officers say he was wearing a ballistics vest and brandishing a shotgun outside of a Boone bar.

With the arrest, the Boone Police chief said his officers “prevented a potential mass shooting.”

Officers said they were led to 59-year-old Peter Modiene Gabaree at 12:32 a.m. Nov. 7 outside of Boone Saloon on West King Street. They were reportedly able to gain control of the armed suspect in tactical gear and take him into custody.

According to police, Gabaree was asked to leave the bar earlier in the night. Once outside, Gabaree reportedly went to his vehicle and donned a tactical vest, grabbed a shotgun, handgun, and ammunition for both weapons.

Officers say a passersby saw these actions and immediately called 911.

“I would like to commend our officers for their quick actions and preventing a potential mass shooting here in Boone,” Chief of Police Andy Le Beau said in a statement. “This was obviously a dangerous situation. We are grateful to the citizen who saw this suspicious activity and called us.

Gabaree was charged with ‘Going Armed to the Terror of the Public’ and ‘Resisting Officers’. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Dec. 20.