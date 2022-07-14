BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The mayor of Boone, Tim Futrelle, shared his support for abortion rights in North Carolina.

According to a release, Futrelle said that he shares the “alarm, sorrow and outrage many in our communities feel.” Futrelle also stated he supports Gov. Roy Cooper in his recent executive order protecting reproductive rights.

Abortion continues to remain legal in North Carolina, however, state laws can restrict the conditions in which an abortion can be obtained.

Facilities in North Carolina will now serve individuals in the Southeast or areas with trigger laws in place to make abortion illegal, stated Futrelle. “This erosion of a fundamental right to privacy place other protections at risk, including the right to have sex with a partner of our choosing, the right to same-sex marriage and the right to contraception. All rights which the Town of Boone will continue to protect and preserve.”

The full press release can be read below.