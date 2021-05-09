Boone community to honor fallen deputies Monday night

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — As Watauga County and the High Country continue to grieve the events of April 28, local businesses, organizations and community members banded together to create a Community Night of Remembrance on Monday, May 10.

Community members signed up to receive a special kit that includes a blue LED lightbulb to honor Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputies Chris Ward and Logan Fox, who were killed in action.

The night will also honor hundreds of law enforcement officials and first responders from across the state who aided the community.

Those who picked up their LED light kits will showcase them outside residences and businesses and flip them on Monday night to remember the fallen deputies.

For additional additional questions, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.