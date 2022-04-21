An age-progressed image of James “Martin” Roberts shows what he may have looked like in 2021 as a 24-year-old. (PHOTO: Missing & Exploited Children)

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Roommates reported 19-year-old James “Martin” Roberts missing to the Boone Police Department on April 21, 2016.

In 2022, the search for Roberts remains ongoing six years later.

A release from Boone police stated that multiple agencies and individuals have contributed to the investigation in an effort to bring Robert home. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age-progressed photograph in 2021, depicting what Robert would have looked like as a then-24-year-old.

On April 21, 2022 — marking six years since Roberts disappeared — he would be 25 years old.

“We hope each day that Martin will be found and continue to be diligent in our efforts,” stated the Boone Police Department in a news release. “Please continue with your thoughts and prayers for his family who still remember and miss their son.”

Sgt. Candace Burlingame continues to spearhead the investigation, working closely with Roberts’ family and community. Any information or possible sightings of Roberts should be relayed to the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900 or 911 for a local law enforcement agency.