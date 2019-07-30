Blackjewel miners block coal train from leaving Harlan County mine

Minors continue to block train hauling coal, Kentucky State Police are asking them to move. (Photo: Connor James/WYMT)

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Blackjewel miners blocked a train from leaving a coal mine in Harlan County according to CBS affiliate WYMT.

The station reports that miners prevented a coal trail from leaving Blackjewel’s Cloverlick Mine 1.

The mayor of Cumberland, Ky. told the station that, at one point, around 60 to 100 people were preventing the train from leaving.

This comes as hundreds of Blackjewel miners are still waiting on the company to pay wages it owes them. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy protection on July 1 and suddenly ceased operations in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia. Hundreds of employees were sent home and many discovered that their last paychecks had bounced.

Photos of Monday’s protest show Kentucky State Police on the scene.

WYMT says the miners are still on the tracks as of 11 p.m. Monday.

Related Stories: