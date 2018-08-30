Black bear spotted in Nashville for 1st time in more than 100 years

A bear was spotted in Davidson County for the first time in more than 100 years.

The bear was caught on a trail camera in Joelton, not far from Whites Creek Pike.

“This is where the bear was spotted right here, then it goes to the feeder and then you will see it dart off to the woods,” Doug Langston explained to News 2.

He said he first couldn’t believe his eyes.

“It wasn’t a joke – it was like my camera, my hunting house and then a bear right there at it,” he said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was surprised to see the images captured on Aug. 15, as well.

“It’s highly unusual, because this is probably the first sighting of a bear in Davidson County since the late 1800’s,” Barry Cross with the TWRA told News 2.

He said the bear could be the same one spotted in Logan County, Kentucky, August 11 and later in Clarksville on the 25, all about 30 to 40 miles apart from one another.

“It’s very possible. You are talking about an animal that can travel 10, 15 miles easily in a day or two, so, within a week, a 40-mile trip is not out of the question,” said Cross.

If it’s another bear, Cross said we have a much bigger story. Langston believes that is the case.

“There’s every kind of wildlife, everything to survive here,” he said.

Langston has been trying to track footprints since the discovery.

“You can see some big ones here. That could be anything, but more likely that would be a bear because this is which way he ran toward the woods,” he pointed out.

Cross said people shouldn’t be frightened by the bear sighting, just know how to react if you see one.

“Bears are just curious animals, they are going to be afraid of you, so as long as you, if you see one at a distance, change your direction and go another direction. If you see one up close, try and scare it off and most likely it will run.”

Meantime, Langston is hoping to come across it again .

“I hope there is a whole family,” he said with a smile.

A bear was also spotted in Putnam and Smith counties in June and July.

It is illegal to kill a bear in Middle Tennessee.