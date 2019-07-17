Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim’s status unknown at this time
Black bear joins runners in Grandfather Mountain race

A black bear was seen around mile 21 of the Grandfather Mountain Marathon. Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Kevin Mclelland.

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, NC (WJHL) – A black bear joined nearly 300 runners in last weekend’s Grandfather Mountain Marathon.

According to one runner, the bear briefly participated in the 26.2-mile race last Saturday during the 64th annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.

“So about at mile 20 or 21, we came up on the backside of a giant black bear,” said Zach Barricklow. “The back of it was definitely shoulder height to me. We decided to let it do its thing. Eventually, it ventured back up into the woods.”

The bear didn’t finish the race.

Caleb Bowen, 25 of Huntingdon, West Virginia, was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 2:51:58.1.

  • Caleb Bowen, 25, of Huntington, W. Va., completes his first Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, June 13, finishing first with a time of 2:51:58.1 Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
  • Shenna Patterson, 36, of Charlotte, N.C., completes her second Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, June 13, finishing first for the women (14th overall) with a time of 3:30:53.5. Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
  • Deb Yanessa, 30, of Charlotte, N.C., completes the Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, June 13, finishing third for the women (34th overall) with a time of 3:47:33.7. Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
  • Christopher Rayder, 20, of Collierville, Tenn., completes the Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, June 13, finishing second with a time of 2:58:44.4. Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
  • John Pack, 20, of Dobson, N.C., completes the Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, June 13, finishing third with a time of 2:58:59.9. Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
  • Jen Helmer, 33, of Greensboro, N.C., completes the Grandfather Mountain Marathon on Saturday, June 13, finishing second for the women (21st overall) with a time of 3:36:09.7. Now in its 52nd year, the marathon is part of the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, which returned for its 64th installment July 11-14 at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, N.C. Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

