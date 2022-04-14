LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A new black bear has been welcomed at Grandfather Mountain in Linville, North Carolina. The female bear, named Fanny May, is the latest addition to the nature park’s animal habitat.

A release from the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, which runs the not-for-profit park, states Fanny May is five years old and has “a big personality.” She first arrived at the park in the spring of 2021 after wildlife officials reached out about a possible placement for her.

Since spring of last year, the park’s habitat curator, Christie Tipton, and other staff have worked to help Fanny May feel at home by employing some special methods. Volunteers Ken and Barb Tatje read her books, including “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.”

“Moving into a new environment like she did, she was a little stressed. So we took our time working with her and spent a lot of time with her, talking to her and getting her used to her new keepers and new home. In order to do that, we actually asked some of our volunteers to come down and read to her,” Tipton said.

Photo: Grandfather Mountain volunteers Ken and Barb Tatje read to Fanny May. (Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain)

Fanny May is not the first animal at the park to have been read to.

“We started reading to the cougars when they came here six years ago to help them become more comfortable. It worked pretty well, so this past year when Fanny arrived, they asked us to come down and read to her. Fanny became accustomed to hearing our voices and seeing us. It helped her feel less stressed and to relax more,” Ken Tatje said.

As a youth of only five years, Fanny May is the youngest of the six bears at Grandfather Mountain. Park staff say she is a picky eater who loves the sweeter items in a bear’s diet, like watermelon and honey. She is also described as being active with her toys and enclosure enrichments.

“Fanny May is an extremely smart bear. She was able to pick up on everything from shifting into her holding area to eat, so we can get in her habitat to clean, to scale training her to weigh her every month,” Tipton said. “Since she has been here, she has become very relaxed. She loves to come and hang out with us while on the other side of the fence. She has become very accustomed to her new home.”

(Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain)

Despite her growing familiarity with her keepers, Fanny May is still “hesitant around strangers.” As such, the park is slowing introducing her to guests by putting her in her on-display habitats sporadically as she adjusts to guests.

