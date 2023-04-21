BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After the cancellation of Billy Idol’s street show in Bristol, Virginia, the artist is now set to perform in South Carolina on the same date he was set to visit the state line.

According to a statement on Idol’s official Facebook page, the Bristol concert was canceled due to reasons outside of Idol’s control. A statement from the Cameo Theater said the cancellation was due to conditions outside of the theater, Idol or Bret Micheals’ control. The official cause of the cancellation has not been released.

In the meantime, fans can purchase tickets to the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium show booked on April 29, the same date as the canceled Bristol show. Those who already bought Bristol tickets can seek a refund from their point of purchase, the Cameo Theater said.

Tickets are available for sale at Ticketmaster online. Prices as of Friday range from $30-45 for general admission tickets.