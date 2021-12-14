Beshear, state officials give update on Kentucky tornado damage

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Emergency Management director Michael Dossett are continuing to keep the state informed on the deadly tornadoes that hit western Kentucky Friday night into Saturday morning. The next briefing is set for 12 p.m. today, Tuesday, 14, 2021.

The governor says as of this morning, the state’s death toll remains at 74. Of those victims, eight remain either unidentified or their names have not yet been released. Beshear says the victims who died range in ages from 2-months-old to 98-years-old.

By county, the governor’s office says the death toll is:

Graves County: 21 (eight at the Mayfield Candle Factory, 13 in other areas of the county)

Hopkins County: 17

Warren County: 15

Muhlenberg County: 11

Caldwell County: 4

Marshall County: 2

Franklin County: 1

Fulton County: 1

Lyon County: 1

Taylor County: 1

The governor also said Monday that 94 of the 110 employees from the Mayfield Candle Factory are alive and accounted for. Eight employees have been confirmed dead and eight more are still missing. Beshear also said the state is asking the factory employees to visit His House Ministries or call 888-880-8620 to verify they are safe and accounted for. Beshear says the number is only for the employees and asks that others do not call asking for updates.

Beshear declared a state of emergency in the counties impacted. Yesterday, Gracia Szczech with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Joe Biden had made a major declaration that included the eight Kentucky counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren. The state is currently asking for more counties to be added to that declaration including Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Christian, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Monroe, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer and Todd counties.

The governor urges Kentuckians to document everything they possibly can before cleaning up because the documentation will be important for applying for assistance. He also asked people to be careful and stay safe while trying to clean up their homes and neighborhood, especially around downed powerlines.

Biden will also visit the state tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 15 as part of a trip through all affected states to survey the damage.

Individuals and business owners who experienced losses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov. The state has also started a relief fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. The fund has already raised more than $6 million through more than 40,000 donations.

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear also announced Monday evening the launch of the Western Kentucky Toy Drive to help the families who lost so much in the tornadoes just weeks before Christmas. The state will be accepting donations from today through Saturday, Dec. 18. The drive is collecting items for children from infants to teenagers including toys, books, electronics, and $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards.

All items donated must be unwrapped, but Kentuckians can also donate wrapping materials such as paper and bows along with their items. The first lady says multiple law enforcement agencies will be accepting the donations. This toy drive is not accepting clothing items at this time.

For more information on the drive, visit the governor and first lady’s websites.

The Salvation Army is also taking up monetary donations to assist those impacted by the disaster.