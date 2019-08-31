UPDATE: Asheville, NC authorities locate missing 21-year-old woman safely

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – UPDATE: Sarah Elizabeth Edwards has been found safely after reportedly being missing since August 11.

The Asheville Police Department posted an update to their Facebook page, saying the 21-year-old woman was found safely.

Previous Story

Officers in North Carolina are asking for your help to locate a missing 21-year-old woman.

According to the Asheville police department, Sarah Elizabeth Edwards was last seen August 11 at the Rescue Mission on the 200 block of Patton Avenue.

She is believed to be in the company of a man named Brandon Neels.

She is 5″2′ tall. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110.