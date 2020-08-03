Asheville group offering $5,000 reward for information after bear found with Trump sticker on collar

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A group dedicated to helping bears in North Carolina has offered a $5,000 reward for information after a bear was discovered with a Trump campaign sticker on its collar.

According to a post from Help Asheville Bears-HAB, this is the second time since 2019 that a bear has been found with a similar type of sticker on it.

The post says the bear had previously been collared and had bolts placed in its ears as part of a data study.

HAB says the two incidents involving the stickers can be distinguished by the different angles of the stickers.