Asheville group offering $5,000 reward for information after bear found with Trump sticker on collar

Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Help Asheville Bears via Facebook

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A group dedicated to helping bears in North Carolina has offered a $5,000 reward for information after a bear was discovered with a Trump campaign sticker on its collar.

According to a post from Help Asheville Bears-HAB, this is the second time since 2019 that a bear has been found with a similar type of sticker on it.

The post says the bear had previously been collared and had bolts placed in its ears as part of a data study.

HAB says the two incidents involving the stickers can be distinguished by the different angles of the stickers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss