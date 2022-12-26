KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plumbers across the Tri-Cities are seeing unprecedented call volumes after pipes burst in homes and businesses after the holiday weekend’s cold weather.

The damage done by those frigid temperatures was revealed to homeowners as frozen pipes began to melt on Christmas Day and Monday. News Channel 11 heard from several plumbing services who said they are slammed with calls for service.

JJ Janssen, the lead service tech with Superior Plumbing, said his office received around 30 calls for frozen pipes on Christmas Eve.

Then, temperatures warmed. Janssen estimated he received between 40 and 60 calls on Christmas Day.

“15 years of doing this. We’ve never ran into this situation,” Janssen said. “This is truly an act of nature that has caused these sub-zero temperatures and has caused all these problems with our copper lines.”

Some homes received more damage than others. Janssen said he considers one of the homes he was at Monday a complete loss.

“The entire home was in about three inches of water, and water is still gushing out of the ceilings,” Janssen said.

Chris Rodriguez, a Kingsport resident, considered himself lucky after his daughter noticed a leak in the garage.

Apart from some boxes in storage with water damage and an icy driveway, Rodriguez said he’s glad to have avoided further damage.

“It could’ve been stressful and it could’ve been a lot more damage,” Rodriguez said. “I’m really fortunate with the way things turned out. It was very minimal that we caught it in time.”

Rodriguez said he’s lived in areas of the country where cold weather is commonplace, but he had never suffered a pipe burst.

“I’ve lived in Seattle, Washington. I’ve lived out West where we get this type of weather,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve never had a busted pipe, let alone any kind of drama or anything like this on a holiday.”

The pipe that burst at Rodriguez’s house was made of copper. Janssen said that has been common in the calls he’s been on from the weekend.

He said copper pipe can be especially susceptible to cold weather in older homes.

“Copper only has a 30 year shelf life on it in the best case scenarios,” Janssen said. “In a lot of situations, most homes, especially out in your more rural, historic areas, are older than that.”

As temperatures continue to warm and people return from the holidays, Janssen expects his call volume to grow even higher.

To prevent a pipe burst in future cold weather events, Janssen said homeowners and renters need to keep at least one fixture running in every bathroom.

He said it is also important to make sure both the cold and hot lines are running to keep water flowing.

Janssen also said to re-heat frozen pipes slowly. Re-heating too quickly can trigger a burst.