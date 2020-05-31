Appalachian Bear Rescue continues mission of supporting wildlife

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the weather continues to heat up, you may see an increase of bears across our region as they come out of hibernation.

With the increases continuing to mount, officials with Appalachian Bear Rescue are staying busy.

Curator Janet Dalton joined Kelly Grosfield live via Skype to discuss bear activity in Tennessee on Sunday morning.

According to the organization’s website, “ABR cares for orphaned and injured black bear cubs for return to their natural wild habitat; increases public awareness about coexisting with black bears; and studies all aspects of returning cubs to the wild.”

The agency has been activity in supporting injured wildlife across Tennessee, including a recent stretch of supporting cubs that were discovered in Elizabethton.









Photos Courtesy: Appalachian Bear Rescue

Providing information comes natural for ABR. Based near the Great Smoky Mountains, the region often sees millions of people come in each year, meaning there’s always time to promote safety when it comes to bears.

Supporting wildlife comes natural for the agency. The following information was provided by ABR.

“Our very first bear, “Zero”, arrived on July 8, 1996 and was released on September 20, 1996. Our first full-time curator, Daryl Ratajczak, started on June 9, 1997, and promptly began caring for three yearling bears. By 1999, word of ABC’s success led other states to ask for its help. Since then Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and South Carolina have all asked ABC/ABR to help care for their severely malnourished cubs.”

According to ABR, the Visitors & Education Center in Townsend will remain closed through the end of this month out of safety due to COVID-19.

If you want to learn more about the agency, you can visit their website HERE.