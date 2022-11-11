A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachia Service Project (ASP) received $50,000 that it will gear toward repairing the homes of veterans living with disabilities.

A release from the non-profit organization on Friday states that project leaders hope to repair at least five homes over the course of three years — at no cost to the veterans.

“It is truly an honor to be able to serve the veterans in Central Appalachia who have served our

country,” said Walter Crouch, ASP President and CEO, in a news release. “ASP has been able to repair and rebuild numerous veteran homes during the history of our organization, and we are happy to continue doing so for many years to come.”

The funds stem from a program spearheaded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development called the Veterans Home Repair & Modification Pilot. The federal funds will help repair over 80 homes nationwide.

ASP, a Christian ministry, is open to all people and serves low-income homeowners with repairs and accessibility improvements. Nearly 15,000 ASP volunteers in five Appalachian states help to serve 350 families.