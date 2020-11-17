Allegiant to offer nonstop flights from Asheville to Las Vegas starting in March

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Allegiant will soon be offering direct flights to the Gambling Capital of the World from Asheville, North Carolina.

According to a release from Allegiant, the airline will start offering nonstop service to McCarran International Airport from Asheville Regional Airport on March 4, 2021.

The route from Asheville will operate twice weekly, according to the release.

Allegiant says it will mark the expansion by offering $79 one-way fares to Las Vegas. To take advantage of that offer, customers must purchase those flights by November 18, 2020 and plan for travel by May 23, 2021.

Executive Director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority Lew Bleiweis said in the release that the new service is the farthest west-bound destination to ever be served nonstop from the airport.