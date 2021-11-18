Allegiant launches new direct flights to Key West from Asheville for as low as $49

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Looking for a warm getaway destination throughout the winter season? Allegiant announced Thursday it has launched a new nonstop service to Key West from the Asheville Regional Airport, with one-way fares as low as $49.

A release from Allegiant states the new route will operate twice weekly, with flights, dates and fares available by CLICKING HERE.

“Key West is one of the most scenic outdoor destinations in Florida and we’re excited to provide Asheville residents with convenient, low-cost flights to get there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We think vacationers will enjoy our brand of air travel: nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Allegiant travel options also include savings on rental cars and hotels, the release states, giving travelers the opportunity to book an entire vacation through Allegiant.

Flights must be purchased by Nov. 20 for travel by Feb. 6, 2022. Prices displayed include taxes, carrier charges and government fees.

For more information, CLICK HERE.