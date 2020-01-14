Allegiant adds 4 nonstop flights from Asheville Regional Airport

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Allegiant has announced they are adding new nonstop services to four major U.S. cities from Asheville Regional Airport.

According to a release from Allegiant, new seasonal service will be available with flights to:

Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport – beginning May 8, 2020

via Boston Logan International Airport – beginning May 8, 2020 Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport – beginning May 21, 2020

via Chicago Midway International Airport – beginning May 21, 2020 Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport – beginning May 22, 2020

via William P. Hobby Airport – beginning May 22, 2020 Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport – beginning May 22, 2020

The release says the new seasonal flights will operate twice every week.

Allegiant says Asheville Regional Airport will now serve 14 cities with these additions.

You can find flight times and fares by visiting Allegiant’s website here.