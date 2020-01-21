Agents in North Carolina seize $460K in counterfeit goods

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 20: A diamond-encrusted Rolex watch is seen in a store window in the financial district, also known as the Square Mile, on January 20, 2017 in London, England. Following the announcement by Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain will leave the single market, financial organisations such as UBS and Goldman Sachs have reported that they are seriously considering either cutting staff or moving them from London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Secretary of State says federal anti-counterfeit agents seized nearly half a million dollars worth of fake designer shoes, handbags and watches at a Greensboro flea market.

News outlets reported on Monday that knock-off Rolex watches, Gucci purses, Air Jordan sneakers and Ugg boots were among the merchandise recovered by agents with the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force during a raid last weekend at The Flea in Greensboro.

The products were estimated to be worth a retail value of about $460,000.

The Secretary of State’s office confirmed that two vendors were charged with felony criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and three others received misdemeanor citations.