SCOTLAND CO., NC (WJHL)- An active Amber Alert has been placed for a missing 3- year-old girl out of North Carolina.

Allison Oxendine is from Scotland County, NC.

She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a maroon shirt, and crock slip-on shoes.

No other information has been released at this time on how Oxendine ended up missing.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.