AAA: Tennessee gas remains 7th cheapest in the country

(WJHL) — According to the American Automotive Association, Tennessee is still one of the cheapest places in the country to buy gasoline.

In a recent release from AAA, Tennessee’s average gas price per gallon is $2.90, only one cent higher than one month prior. Price hikes become more clear at the one year mark, with a $0.96 increase since this time last year.

The one cent difference leaves Tennessee in the 7th spot, beating out Louisiana and trailing Missouri by roughly a penny each.

AAA said around 92% of Tennessee pumps have prices lower than $3, and the industry is expecting a price drop as OPEC nations ramp up production.