AAA: Tennessee gas prices inching down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Though gas prices throughout Tennessee remain 95 cents higher than this time in 2020, they did fall 1.5 cents within the past week, according to data from AAA.
The national average for gas stands at $3.28 — 11 cents less than in November but $1.03 more than a year ago, a release from AAA revealed.
Locally, Greene County boasts the lowest gas prices at $2.82, with Buchanan County, Virginia at the opposite end at $3.21 a gallon.
County retail prices for News Channel 11’s viewing area are as follows:
- Bristol, Virginia — $3.064
- Buchanan County, Virginia — $3.207
- Carter County, Tennessee — $2.993
- Dickenson County, Virginia — $2.957
- Greene County, Tennessee — $2.816
- Hawkins County, Tennessee — $2.882
- Johnson County, Tennessee — $2.995
- Lee County, Virginia — $2.959
- Russell County, Virginia — $3.095
- Scott County, Virginia — $2.897
- Smyth County, Virginia — $3.128
- Sullivan County, Tennessee — $2.907
- Tazewell County, Virginia — $3.098
- Unicoi County, Tennessee — $2.906
- Washington County, Tennessee — $3.006
- Washington County, Virginia — $3.116
- Wise County, Virginia — $2.950
