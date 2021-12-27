AAA: Tennessee gas prices inching down

After gas prices hit a yearly high earlier this month, motorists could soon see some relief at the pumps. Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis said prices could fall as much as 15 to 30 cents per gallon over the next couple of weeks. (Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Though gas prices throughout Tennessee remain 95 cents higher than this time in 2020, they did fall 1.5 cents within the past week, according to data from AAA.

The national average for gas stands at $3.28 — 11 cents less than in November but $1.03 more than a year ago, a release from AAA revealed.

Locally, Greene County boasts the lowest gas prices at $2.82, with Buchanan County, Virginia at the opposite end at $3.21 a gallon.

County retail prices for News Channel 11’s viewing area are as follows:

Bristol, Virginia — $3.064

Buchanan County, Virginia — $3.207

Carter County, Tennessee — $2.993

Dickenson County, Virginia — $2.957

Greene County, Tennessee — $2.816

Hawkins County, Tennessee — $2.882

Johnson County, Tennessee — $2.995

Lee County, Virginia — $2.959

Russell County, Virginia — $3.095

Scott County, Virginia — $2.897

Smyth County, Virginia — $3.128

Sullivan County, Tennessee — $2.907

Tazewell County, Virginia — $3.098

Unicoi County, Tennessee — $2.906

Washington County, Tennessee — $3.006

Washington County, Virginia — $3.116

Wise County, Virginia — $2.950

