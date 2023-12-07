WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Wythe County that left a pedestrian hospitalized on Dec. 2.

According to VSP, the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Saturday on Lead Mine Road. At this point in the investigation, troopers believe a 72-year-old woman from Austinville, Virginia allegedly ran into the intersection of Loafers Rest Road, where she was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north.

State police said the Chevrolet swerved to try and avoid hitting the woman but was unable to do so.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.