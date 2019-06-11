7 students from Southampton HS hospitalized after ingesting ‘unknown substance’

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple students from Southampton High School have been taken to the hospital after they ingested an unknown substance.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the substance the students ingested caused them to feel ill. Seven students have been taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin.

According to the release, the substance was not something provided by the school or school staff. The sheriff’s office is investigating the source of the substance.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.