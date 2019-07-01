4-year-old seriously hurt after getting struck by boat propeller in East TN

DANDRIDGE (WATE) – A four-year-old child has been seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller during a boating incident Sunday afternoon on Douglas lake.

The father of the four-year-old was swimming with three children under the age of 8 when the wind began to separate a rented pontoon boat from them.

The driver on board the boat started the engine and drove towards the swimmers in an attempt to pick them up, when a four-year-old was struck in the upper left arm and shoulder by the propeller.

The child was flown by LifeStar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by TWRA.