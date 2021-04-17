4 killed, including 3 children in overnight Chesterfield house fire: ‘It’s just devastating’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) –One adult and four children lost their lives in an overnight house fire in Chesterfield County. Officials said several others are in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to the 9900 block of Glass Road shortly after midnight on Friday after a neighbor called 911. Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire from the first-floor window and immediately went into rescue mode.

A second and third alarm was called after hearing from neighbors that there were multiple people trapped inside. Crews requested five additional ambulances.

Crews found multiple victims on the first and second floor of the home. Four people were rescued out of a second floor window. The incident was marked under control at 1:53 a.m.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead on the scene after being found in a bedroom where they believe the fire originated.

Fire officials said that eight victims received care and were taken to the hospital. During a press conference, fire officials confirmed that three children died at the hospital. Saturday morning, fire officials said an additional child died. The other victims are in critical condition.

Officials said they believe it’s a blended family.

Claudia Kepner lives nearby. Kepner told 8News, she had come home from dinner and was woken up by the sirens and flashing lights. She then saw first responders carrying gurneys to the home.



“I saw them carrying one of the children out of the front door, laying them in the front yard, and giving them CPR. That was really hard to take,” said Kepner. It’s just devastating. It’s scary because it can happen everywhere and it’s just devastating to have a loss of life.”

Kepner had often waved at the children while they played outside.

“When It’s somebody you’ve talked to or somebody you’ve seen, it feels a little too close to home,” said Kepner.

The cause of death for the adult and children will be determined by the Medical Examiner. The house was considered a total loss and the Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials said that over the weekend they will work on interviewing the witnesses and victims.