LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Touted as the most expensive home in the Carolinas, the Lazy Bear Lodge is a $29,750,000 estate perched in the Blue Ridge Mountains and comes complete with a guest Hobbit hole of its own.

The main home was reportedly designed by architect Bob Mann in collaboration with interior designer Pamela McKay. (Photo/Ryan Theede)

According to a listing from Premier Sotheby’s Realty, the Linville Ridge, North Carolina, property was originally built in 2007. From its vantage point at the end of Flattop Cliffs Drive, Sotheby’s said guests and residents can take in a 340-degree view of the mountains.

The waterfall cascades from the property’s highest point. (Photo/Ryan Theede)

“This luxurious lodge was designed to graciously blend with its breathtaking natural setting,” Marylin Wright, the Sotheby’s agent tasked with selling the property, said. “Its practical living spaces, extraordinary décor and unmatched amenities are paired with a prime location to appeal to the discerning buyer seeking an elevated mountain lifestyle.”

The lodge boasts 8,700 square feet of fully-furnished floor space, with a collection of art and antiques that Sotheby’s said spans three centuries. Many of the home’s furnishings were commissioned exclusively for the estate, with live-edge wood taking center stage alongside locally-sourced stone.

At the other end of the estate, the folly entertainment house offers another view of the nearby peaks and valleys with a patio, grill, dining area and half bath.

The estate’s quirkiest facet is its guest house, which Sotheby’s refers to as a Hobbit home with a custom circular door out front. Inside, guests can find a golfing simulator embedded into the mountainside, a gym, a half bath, a sauna and half bath.

According to Sotheby’s listing, other houses sold in the area go for an average of $1.6 million. Square footage totals at 10,065 across the entire estate, and the property includes 5.86 acres of land covered in landscaping and paved paths.