MURPHY, N.C., (WATE) — Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel is currently undergoing a $275 million expansion project expected to be completed by late 2024.

The project includes a 25,000-square-foot gaming floor expansion, a new 296-room hotel tower, and a 1,700-space parking deck.

Credit: Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

The expanded gaming floor will feature 300 new slot machines, eight additional table games, the highly requested World Series of Poker – Poker Room, a 22-seat casino center bar, and an expanded motorcoach lobby for bus patrons. These new features are expected to be available to guests in mid-2024.

The new hotel tower will have 296 additional rooms, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a 9,600-square-foot full-service spa and salon, a newly expanded hotel porte-cochere, a new hotel lobby with upgraded hotel registration, and a rooftop restaurant complete with indoor and outdoor seating, mountain views, and a 25-seat bar and wine cellar. The hotel tower is expected to open in late 2024.

The nearly 1,500-space parking deck is currently under construction and will provide direct, covered access to the gaming floor once complete. The parking deck is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024, closely following the opening of the gaming floor addition.

The expansion project will employ over 900 construction workers and create an estimated 100 permanent casino, hotel, and food and beverage jobs with starting wages at $15/hour for hourly positions. All Harrah’s Cherokee Casino employees have access to the tuition/certification reimbursement program and career growth opportunities within Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos.

The expansion is estimated to contribute $35 million into the local economy upon completion.

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel is near Murphy, North Carolina. It features over 1,000 casino games, a 300-room hotel, and North Carolina’s first sports betting venue.

