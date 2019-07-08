2 male juveniles charged in fatal shooting in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say two juvenile males have been arrested in a fatal shooting.

Chattanooga police said in a news release the shooting occurred Friday when the suspects arrived in a stolen vehicle and shots were fired at a home where five people were inside.

The statement says a 16-year-old male inside the home was killed and a 19-year-old male was wounded.

Police later stopped the suspects’ vehicle. The statement says two males ages 14 and 15 were charged with criminal homicide, five counts of attempted criminal homicide. One also was charged with stealing the vehicle and the other was charged with possessing a firearm during a felony.