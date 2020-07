PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) 500 victims of the March tornadoes in Putnam County have received aid from a fund set up by county and city government leaders.



A fund of more than $2.3 million was raised from donations for people who lost homes or property.

The tornadoes ravaged a stretch of neighborhoods in the area, killing 19 people.

Leaders are hoping the money will help rebuild businesses, replace vehicles and go towards medical bills.