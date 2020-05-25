12 hikers stranded at Devil’s Bathtub, rescue teams on scene

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. — There are 12-20 people currently stranded in the Devil’s Bathtub area, according to the Fort Blackmore VFD. This is an increase in the reported 12 stranded hikers.

FORT BLACKMORE, Va. (WJHL) — The Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department along with the Duffield Fire and Rescue are responding to an incident involving 12 stranded hikers at the Devil’s Bathtub area, according to a Facebook post from the Fort Blackmore Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the post, Sunday’s thunderstorms in the area caused the surrounding creeks to rise, resulting in 12 stranded hikers in different locations on the trail.

The hikers remain stranded. According to Fort Blackmore VFD, rising and swift waters are making the rescue difficult to reach the hikers.

