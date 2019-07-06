10-year-old runs in honor of fallen Nashville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday night, 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge ran in honor of Officer John Anderson.

Hundreds of miles away, a little boy’s heart broke with Nashville’s.

Cartledge and his family are based near Orlando, Florida.

In video posted to social media before his run, the 10-year-old said,

“Unfortunately another officer has passed away in 2019.”

He continued saying,

“Tonight i’m running in honor of Officer John Anderson with the Metro Nashville Police Deparment.”

News 2 spoke to Zechariah’s father, Chad Cartledge. He said Friday’s run is part of a bigger mission for the 10-year-old boy.

He said his son has been running since he was seven years old,

“He just started talking about how he ran close to 150 miles last year and wanted to dedicate all the miles he was running this year, to honor the fallen heroes we lost in 2018.”

Among the fallen officers that Zechariah has honored from 2018 was Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker, who was killed during a traffic stop.

His dad added, “He’s had to run now for five or six different officers from the state of Tennessee alone.”

For every 2018 officer, Zechariah runs a mile and pins their name on his shirt. For officers who have died in 2019, Zechariah does something different.

“His runs for 2019 officers. That one is unique in that he’ll actual run carrying either the blue or the red line flag.”

After Friday evening Officer Anderson’s family will receive the blue line flag carried by Zechariah along with a hand written note.

The 10-year-old’s Facebook page, Run for Heroes, has almost 50,000 page likes. A nonprofit with same name is also in final stages of being established in Zechariah’s name.