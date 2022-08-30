FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — One month after historic flood waters devastated multiple counties in Kentucky and killed dozens, FEMA released an update on recovery efforts from a local, commonwealth and federal level.

According to FEMA, more than $92 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have been approved to flow into structures across Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.

FEMA has approved $53.6 million for 6,550 individuals and households, including rental assistance for 3,833 homeowners and renters and $10 million for other disaster-related relief, a news release stated. Other funds include $27.1 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration and $11.3 million from the National Flood Insurance Program.

More than 800 personnel remain in Kentucky during the continuing recovery efforts to tackle challenges such as flood-damaged roads, bridges and access routes. Those who are living in these conditions may receive a small initial payment from FEMA to cover a contractor’s written estimate for repair costs.

FEMA applicant services staff urge that survivors ensure each applicant — especially those who received a letter claiming they are ineligible — get the one-on-one help they need with their application. FEMA has approved over 2,700 additional applicants through this process, according to a news release.

Teams with FEMA are traveling door-to-door in situations where they were not able to reach applicants by phone or in-person. These teams, which have helped more than 600 survivors, include Disaster Survivor Assistance personnel, local officials and FEMA housing inspectors.

Mobile registration centers, mobile Disaster Recovery Centers and six fixed recovery centers remain in six hard-hit counties, according to FEMA. The centers have served more than 7,000 disaster survivors.

The deadline for FEMA disaster assistance for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors is Sept. 28, 2022. Apply by clicking here or by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.