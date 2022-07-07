AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At least one person is dead, and at least five people have been severely injured after a crash involving runners and pedestrians in the area of Highway 105 and 221 in Linville, N.C.

The area is hosting a five-mile race to the top of Grandfather Mountain called ‘The Bear.’ Officials tell Queen City News that the crash was an accident and there was no malicious intent nor terroristic intentions behind it.

Avery County Sheriff Mike Hensley said that the runners gathered around 6:30 p.m., standing on the shoulder ahead of the run when someone driving a van associated with the event accidentally hit the accelerator and drove into the crowd. At least 200 runners were in attendance when the accident occurred.

Multiple ambulances and a rescue unit from several surrounding counties responded to the scene. Avery County EMS said of those injured, several had severe injuries and broken bones. At least one EMS worker was also injured. All of those with injuries were transported to area hospitals.

Grandfather Mountain Highland Games released a statement on Facebook Thursday evening, saying they canceled the race after the accident.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected.” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin

The Bear is held annually at the start of the games. Event organizers say the activities set for Friday through Sunday will go on as planned.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation into the accident.