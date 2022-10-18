MINGO COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – One person was killed after a crash involving a Mingo County school bus and truck, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the fatality in the crash was the driver of the truck.

According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital. The school said in a Facebook post that the students’ and bus driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Mingo County is located in West Virginia, just over the state line from Buchanan County, Virginia. The bus crash occurred on King Coal Highway in the Delbarton area of the county around 7 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and West Virginia State Police are still investigating the crash.