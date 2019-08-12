Regional Economic Forum announced for September at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Regional Economic Forum will be held in September on the East Tennessee State University campus.

According to the event’s website, it’s “a chance for all stakeholders – business, government, and citizens – vested in the economic development of our region to come together to discuss the future of the region.”

The tentative agenda includes discussions on the economy of the region now and what it takes to compete on an international level.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has also been invited.

The event will be held on September 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Millennium Center.

