Regal movie theaters to reopen on July 31

A Regal Cinemas movie theater is closed during the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cineworld, the parent company of Regal, announced a reopening date for Regal theaters in conjunction with recent adjustments to upcoming movie release schedules.

Regal will open its 541 theaters in the U.S. on Friday, July 31. The announcement comes after Disney delayed the release of the live-action Mulan to August 21. Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated movie, Tenet, was also postponed to August 12 by Warner Brothers.

“We know audiences are ready to return to the movies and have been anticipating the strong slate of summer films ahead, including Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Unhinged, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Greenland, and Antebellum as well as a special re-release of Christopher Nolan’s Inception on IMAX,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are excited to welcome theatergoers back to our cinemas and are confident that they will once again be immersed in the timeless theatrical experience they know and love.”

Regal will show a wide selection of classic movies at a discounted price of only $5 for adults and $3 for children in celebration of the reopening.

Regal will implement its previously announced health and safety measures, which adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines and include contactless payments, innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests, and seating capacity limits in line with local regulations.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials.

