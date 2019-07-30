Red Sand Project brings human trafficking awareness to Sullivan County

Bright red sand is in Sullivan County sidewalk cracks to raise awareness for human trafficking. The Red Sand Project is a global artwork movement that recognizes how human trafficking victims can slip through the cracks of public awareness.

“Human trafficking happens everywhere,” said Kacey Houston, a health educator for Sullivan County. “A lot of people think it just happens in other countries or bigger cities, but it can happen anywhere. We just want to make sure, even in small towns like where we’re from, that people are aware of the risk factors.”

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department brought the Red Sand Project to several locations in Kingsport and Bristol today. The sand is meant to start conversations and educate people about the $150 billion industry of human trafficking.

“We do know that we have several cases here in the state of Tennessee,” said Tammy Alls, director of mission advancement for the YWCA in Bristol. “We’re all pulling our resources together to create awareness today about the situation, because it needs to be a community-aware program.”

Houston said 99 percent of those who have been involved in human trafficking don’t report it.

“Every two minutes in the United States, a child becomes a victim of human trafficking or sex trafficking,” Houston said.

Health educators say there are resources in place to help victims in Sullivan County, such as the ones provided by the YWCA.

“With our YW CARES program and working with all victims of violence, we’re a 24-hour a day service,” said Alls. “You can call [423]-956-2300 and you will get a victim advocate who can help you, and will put you in the right direction for the services that you need.”