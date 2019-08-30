Red Cross deploys TN volunteers to GA, FL to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Hurricane Dorian gets closer to making landfall, the Red Cross is sending volunteers from the Volunteer State to help prepare for the storm.

According to a release from the Red Cross, 15 volunteers from the Tennessee Region are being sent to Georgia and Florida to aid with shelters and emergency operations.

The release says the volunteers will help set up shelters, work as disaster mental health associates, manage disaster operations and work in public affairs for the Red Cross.

The number of volunteers was the official count as of Friday morning, but more are expected to be sent as the situation progresses.

The Red Cross urges anyone seeking shelter from the hurricane to find information about evacuation shelters on their free Emergency App.

Donations can be made to the Red Cross to help victims by visiting their website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by texting DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.