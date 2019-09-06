Recovery Resources offering help and support to help put an end to drug addiction

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) A new organization wants to put an end to drug addiction.

Three friends who have suffered from addiction in the past, have come together to work towards a common goal, and that is helping drug addicts have a story of redemption with a new organization called Recovery Resources.

These three are on a mission to take back their communities.

“As a person in longterm recovery, we kind of feel responsible for helping the people in our own community get those resources,” Craig Forrester said.

He, along with Roger Powell and Tabitha Edwards are working to help others walk through recovery.

Forrester said, “It’s killing our community. I mean I’ve had 50 to 100 people that I know, die and I just can’t take it anymore.”

The three have created an organization that will help those who suffer from addiction and overdose find treatment, receive case management, recovery navigation, live a sober life and find jobs.

“We’ve got guys getting out of treatment. They’ve ruined their credit, their parents can’t stand them, they’re kids can’t stand them, they don’t know how to get a job, they don’t have anywhere to live,” Forrester said.

“Bringing the people who have the resources, that want to help, to the people that need the resources and will benefit from that, so bringing that gap,” co-founder Roger Powell said.

Later this month, the group is hosting an event to raise money to help others walk through recovery

Tabitha Edwards said, “We want people to come in, walk with us hand-in-hand to help save people’s lives. Teach them how to walk through recovery and find a new way to live.”

There will be live music, a dinner buffet, silent auction and guest speakers. The speakers will discuss effects of addiction on the community and provide resources available through Recovery Resources.

Recovery Resources is hosting its community collaborative event at Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. It is taking place on Thursday, September 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 and kids get in for free. The proceeds will go directly to people affected by addiction. Entry costs and all donations are tax deductible.

You are encouraged to RSVP before the event at recoveryresources.eventbrite.com.

Recovery Resources offers support across ten counties. Those in our region include Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington County.

This organization is a division of Red Legacy Recovery, an organization that assists women who have become addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Samantha Loveday is the executive director of Red Legacy Recovery. Red Legacy was founded in Carter County eight years ago.

“We are basically a maintenance program. We bridge in between in-patient and out-patient. The biggest thing that we do right now is transportation services. We are funded by the state of Tennessee.”, Loveday said. All of our groups are recovery-based, relapsed recovery based.

The co-founders can be reached via email at recoveryresourcestn@gmail.com. They can also be reached via phone: Craig Forrester: (423) 430-7657, Tabitha Edwards: (423) 491-2420 and Roger Powell: (423) 360-2080.

Recovery Resources’ mission is to provide recovery navigation and mentoring for the marginalized and their families suffering from addiction to achieve their ideals so they can lead the lives of their dreams.