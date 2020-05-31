RECAP: Two nights of protests and riots in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond experienced two nights of protests and riots on Friday and Saturday resulting in destruction of property, looting and fires.

The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was seen last week on video being pinned down by three Minneapolis officers while in police custody. One officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he continuously yelled in distress.

Following nationwide outrage, Chauvin was fired and has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Here’s what has happened in Richmond:

Friday night protest leads to a riot that lasted into early Saturday morning

There were no injuries during the GRTC bus fire.

On Friday evening, what started as a peaceful protest turned into a riot in downtown Richmond. As a result of the violence, stores were looted, buildings around Capital Square were damaged and a police car and GRTC Pulse bus were set on fire.

In response to the riot, Capital Square was closed to the public on Saturday, and GRTC started service late on Saturday and then suspended service from 8 p.m. Saturday through Sunday night. While no one was injured during the bus burning, GRTC said it didn’t want tot take any chances.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is the most important factor in determining service levels. We can replace property, but we can’t replace people,” said Julie Timm, GRTC Chief Executive Officer.

Mayor Levar Stoney condemned the violence saying “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

“We welcome folks to come and peacefully protest and peacefully demonstrate,” Stoney said on Saturday. “However, what I was taught as a young man, which still follows me to this day, is that two wrongs don’t make a right. Two wrongs do not make a right. The injustice that occurred to George Floyd and others — that is wrong. The destruction of property, the damage to property — that is wrong as well. Two injustices don’t make a right. That doesn’t create justice.”

Broken window on 8th and E. Grace streets.

On Saturday, protests again lead to riots that lasted into Sunday morning

Saturday night’s demonstration again devolved into riots with fires around the city and hundreds of people marching along Broad and Belvidere streets holding signs and chanting.

Capital Police Told 8News that two officers were taken to VCU Medical Center on Saturday night for the treatment of leg injuries after they were struck by objects thrown by people gathered outside of the main gate to Capital Square shortly after 9 p.m.

One officer was hit by a baseball bat and the other by a beer bottle.

Police sources tell 8News that Wells Fargo on E. Grace Street near Richmond Police Headquarters was broken into. And according to reports, the windows at Boost mobile on W. Broad Street were smashed as well.

This dumpster fire was near the corner of E. Grace and 3rd streets

Around 11:30 p.m., a dumpster fire was reported at Brandt and Rhoads Hall at VCU.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters on Arthur Ashe Boulevard was also vandalized with graffiti that said “F-ck 12” and “police are creepy.”

The United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters Saturday night.

A look at the United Daughters of the Confederacy building along Arthur Ashe Blvd. The insides are burnt, windows smashed, exterior covered in graffiti. Somebody is inside the building with a flashlight surveying the damage. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/LayYqMSEPq — Amy Simpson (@AmySimpsonTV) May 31, 2020

The Richmond Police Department said a man was shot at 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he was riding in a vehicle that came into contact with rioters in the 2000 block of W. Grace Street. Police say the gunshot came from behind the vehicle and there is no suspect description at this time.

