(CNN) – More than 3,000 holsters are being recalled due to a serious safety hazard.

This is for federal cartridge’s Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters.

Its design can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user’s knowledge, which could cause the gun to fire unexpectedly.

The holsters have been sold at Bass Pro Shops as well as other sporting goods stores and online.

If you have one of these holsters, contact Blackhawk for a full refund.