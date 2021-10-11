Reba McEntire concert coming to Knoxville in the new year

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music legend Reba McEntire is returning to Knoxville for a concert in January, officials announced Monday. She is set to perform at the University of Tennessee campus sports and event venue Thompson-Boling Arena.

McEntire had announced this past spring she would postpone her live concert tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022. Her concert at Thompson-Boling will happen Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 15.