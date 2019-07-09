Real IDs now available to Tennesseans

Real IDs have been available for Tennesseans for a week, and citizens have until October 2020 to switch licenses to meet the new standards for flying and entering federal buildings.

The state Department of Safety and Homeland Security made a final stop at the Tri-Cities Airport Authority in Blountville on a Real ID educational circuit.

The new identification cards are part of the federal Real ID Act passed in 2005, which establishes minimum security standards for license issuance.

While Tennesseans are not required to upgrade to the new cards, Real IDs will be required for citizens to access federal buildings, enter nuclear facilities and board federally-regulated commercial aircraft after October 2020.

Without a Real ID, a passport would be required for domestic flights inside the country.

The Real ID is marked by a gold star in the upper right corner of the identification card. All driver services centers are now equipped and ready to issue Real IDs to Tennesseans.

