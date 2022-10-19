KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.

Much of East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky were under Freeze Warning overnight Tuesday. Another warning will be in effect through Wednesday morning, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team forecast.

WJHL’s sister station WATE in Knoxville received several videos of snow in Oneida and other parts of Scott County.

Ice was observed forming at Mt. Leconte on Tuesday morning with the possibility of light snow at higher elevations.

The record low temperature on Oct. 17 in Knoxville was 30 degrees, set in 1943. WATE 6 Storm Team measurements had Tuesday’s temperature as low as 31 as we await an official report from the National Weather Service.

WATE 6 Meteorologist Justin Kiefer captured this shot from the weather cameras on Tuesday morning. Snow can be seen on Mt. Le Conte.

WATE 6 Meteorologist Justin Kiefer caught a screenshot of the weather on the camera early Tuesday morning.

“Looks like some rime ice forming at Mt Le Conte. Might be a few flakes falling up that way as well today,” he wrote in the tweet.