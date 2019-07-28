UPDATE: Search continues for missing man with dementia in Great Smoky Mountains

UPDATE 7/29 (WJHL)- More than 30 agencies are now searching for a man last seen walking along the boundary of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Officials are searching for Kevin Mark Lynch, 58, of Woodbridge, NJ.

Pictured: Kevin Mark Lynch

According to park officials, Lynch suffers from dementia and could be confused as to his location.

Officials said in a news release Monday, “He was last seen wearing brown cotton shorts, a brown shirt with a white tail deer on it, and a camouflage baseball cap. “

NPS

NPS

Officials added,“Teams are navigating through dense vegetation and difficult terrain in the remote southeast area of the park looking for any evidence of human travel. Park officials requested the assistance of six canine search teams through Haywood County Emergency Management. In total, 180 searchers, investigators, and incident command personnel are being utilized in the search effort. “

If anyone has seen Mr. Lynch after Saturday afternoon you are asked to contact the Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch at (865) 436-1230.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WATE)- The Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a 58-year-old man near the Cataloochee Divide Trail.

Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen at the Swag Resort along the boundary of the park just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Lynch reportedly has mild dementia and may be confused on his whereabouts.

GSMNP rangers are asking you to contact the park’s Emergency Communications Center at 865-436-1230 if you were hiking on the Cataloochee Divide Trail after 3 p.m. or have any information regarding Lynch’s location.

He was not carrying any equipment at the time of his disappearance.