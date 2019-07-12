RAM clinic leaving Wise after 20 years, focusing on other communities in need

WISE, Va. (WJHL)- After 20 years of serving the people of Wise, Virginia, Remote Area Medical Clinic said starting next year it will be moving its services to other communities in need.

According to a news release issued Friday morning, RAM officials said, “…in recent years, The Health Wagon and other organizations have built infrastructure and capacity around eye, dental, and medical resources in the Wise, Virginia community. Because of this, and because of RAM increasing its number of clinics in surrounding areas, the number of patients served at the Wise, Virginia clinic has declined year-to-year over the past several years. At the same time, RAM continues to receive dozens of clinic requests from communities across the country that, due to capacity, the organization is unable to fulfill.”

News Channel 11 also reached out to Dr. Teresa Gardner, Executive Director of Health Wagon, who said that Health Wagon will be taking over for RAM in providing these types of services to the Wise community.

Gardner said the new event will be called ‘Move Mountains Medical Mission’ and will more than likely be held in July, but they have yet to set a specific date.

You can read the entire Remote Area Medical news release below: